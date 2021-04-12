Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.16 ($106.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUM shares. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ETR:PUM traded up €2.12 ($2.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €92.30 ($108.59). 415,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Puma has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.26 and a 200 day moving average of €84.24.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

