Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $53.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.