Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 401.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.04 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.16 and its 200-day moving average is $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

