PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $789,529.68 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00.

PVH stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

