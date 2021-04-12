Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.65). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

