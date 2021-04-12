Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CFX opened at C$8.98 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$585.80 million and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

