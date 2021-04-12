Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $227.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

