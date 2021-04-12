Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATEYY. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $98.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Advantest has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

