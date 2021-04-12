Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Lifted to “Positive” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from an equal weight rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

XM stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

