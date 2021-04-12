Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI opened at $15.51 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.