Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,180 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

