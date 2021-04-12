Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

