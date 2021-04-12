Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 159,615 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,230,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

