Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after purchasing an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

