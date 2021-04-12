Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,483 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

