Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 46,042 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

