Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,967 shares of company stock worth $5,265,821. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDLX opened at $110.90 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

