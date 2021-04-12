Raymond James Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $25.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

RLLMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.