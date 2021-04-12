Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Raymond James worth $94,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $127.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

