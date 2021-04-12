Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at C$55.45 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$36.60 and a 12-month high of C$55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.