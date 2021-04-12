Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $36.47.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

