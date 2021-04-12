Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BAMXF):

4/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/23/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $108.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

