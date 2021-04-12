Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00.

3/31/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.