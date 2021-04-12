Refereum Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $123.83 million and $71,743.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041673 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

