Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.