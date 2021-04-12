Regal Wealth Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $53.22 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

