Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $111.21 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.