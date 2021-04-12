Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

