Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $144.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,369,868 shares in the company, valued at $838,465,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $996,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock worth $826,113,177 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

