Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $643.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.82.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

