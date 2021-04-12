Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $36.18 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

