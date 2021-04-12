Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 10,168 MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MMA Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMAC opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.

MMA Capital Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.