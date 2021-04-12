Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $245,000 Position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

