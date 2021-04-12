Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,838 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Cerecor Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

