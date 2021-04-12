Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMMO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

