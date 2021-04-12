Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $8.60 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $490.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

