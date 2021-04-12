Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

