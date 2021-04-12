Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.31

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 1929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.30 million, a PE ratio of -172.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

