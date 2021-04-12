Reviewing Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bpost SA/NV and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 1 6 0 2.86 Absolute Software 0 1 5 0 2.83

Absolute Software has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than bpost SA/NV.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29% Absolute Software 9.10% -21.85% 8.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion 0.46 $172.70 million $0.86 11.27 Absolute Software $104.67 million 6.90 $10.64 million $0.24 60.92

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. bpost SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absolute Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Absolute Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications. It also provides professional, technical support, and investigation services. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

