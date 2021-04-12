Reviewing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Gem Enterprise and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $16.97, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.42 $40.92 million $0.55 20.73

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Gem Enterprise Company Profile

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

