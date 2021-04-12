Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,259 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

