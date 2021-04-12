Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.