Rhumbline Advisers Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

