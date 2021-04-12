Rhumbline Advisers Has $87,000 Stock Position in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Orgenesis worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orgenesis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

