Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exicure were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

XCUR opened at $2.03 on Monday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

