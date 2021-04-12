Robert W. Baird Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $49.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Shares of AHCO opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -631.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

