Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.96.

NYSE:ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $287.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

