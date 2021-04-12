Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $27,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.75 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

