Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 4.2%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.08. 8,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 514,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

