Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to $4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

